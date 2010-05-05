The Muppets Win 'Viral Video Of The Year'

Winners of the 2010 Webby Awards were announced today.



In the Viral Video category, David After Dentist lost out to The Muppets and their rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” despite holding four-times as many YouTube views.

Other notable winners include:

Lifetime Achievement: Vinton Cerf – The “Father of the Internet”

Person of the Year: Roger Ebert

Financial Services Website: Mint.com

Magazine Website: New Yorker

News Website: New York Times

Video Remixes/Mashups: Auto-Tune The News

Check out the full list of winners and nominees here. And here’s “David After Dentist”:



