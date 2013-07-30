AND THERE GOES THE DOLLAR: AUD falls On Glenn Stevens' Speech

Australia’s dollar has started sliding after Reserve Bank governor Glenn Stevens gave a speech to a lunch in Sydney today.

Just after his address, which began after 1:PM, one Australian dollar was buying 90.93 US cents, down 1.19%.

Stevens made frank remarks about Australia’s economic future as the Mining Boom fades away, with his words studied closely by currency traders who moved the dollar while he was still addressing the Anika Foundation Luncheon.

Here’s the chart, via Investing.com:

