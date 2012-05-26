And The Winner Of Business Insider's (Final) Caption Contest Is ...

Laura Stampler
caption contest panasonic

Photo: adsoftheworld.com

For the past 20 weeks, Business Insider Advertising has been testing a new feature: We provide a ridiculous new print ad, you provide a ridiculous caption.Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and this will be BI’s final caption contest.

Last Sunday, we put out a call for Business Insider readers to submit captions for a Panasonic ad of Michael Bay proportions. Vying for a $50 prize from Amazon.com and the honour of being dubbed BI’s wittiest reader, you sent in captions by the truckload. We, in turn, have picked a winner.

Thanks for the good times.

Brian Dunn

Adam Green

Vice President, Technology Betis Group, Inc.

Arlington, VA

Jenae Browne

Auto Finance

Peter Kaufman

Tour Software Inc

Hood River, Oregon

Joshua Ziliak

Senior Analyst, comScore

Joe Summonte

Entrepreneur

Sarasota, FL

