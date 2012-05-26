And The Winner Of Business Insider's (Final) Caption Contest Is ...

Photo: adsoftheworld.com

For the past 20 weeks, Business Insider Advertising has been testing a new feature: We provide a ridiculous new print ad, you provide a ridiculous caption.Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and this will be BI’s final caption contest.



Last Sunday, we put out a call for Business Insider readers to submit captions for a Panasonic ad of Michael Bay proportions. Vying for a $50 prize from Amazon.com and the honour of being dubbed BI’s wittiest reader, you sent in captions by the truckload. We, in turn, have picked a winner.

Thanks for the good times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.