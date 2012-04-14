And The Winner Of Business Insider's Caption Contest Is ...

Photo: Ads of the World

Last week, we put out a call to Business Insider readers to submit their wittiest captions for this ad for Top Cuts.Vying for a $50 prize from Amazon.com and the honour of being dubbed BI’s wittiest reader, you sent in captions by the truckload.



We learned many new things from your entries—including the fact that tonsurephobia means fear of haircuts—and after sifting through submissions, we have found our winner.

Think you could do better? Check back on Sunday for next week’s contest!

This week we got a lot of submissions in the comment section. While we love getting the conversation started, remember: Your caption only counts if you email it to [email protected] businessinsider.com.

Advertisers: If you would like to sponsor the caption contest please email [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.