And The Winner Of Business Insider's Caption Contest Is...

Laura Stampler
Caption dog food

Photo: Ads of the World

Last week, we put out a call to Business Insider readers to submit their wittiest captions for this ad for Nutri Balance Dog Food.Vying for a $50 prize from Amazon.com and the honour of being dubbed BI’s wittiest reader, you sent in captions by the truckload. After sifting through submissions, we have found our winner.

FIRST PLACE: Jack Russell Terriers are always the best at notifying the authorities whenever a zombie apocalypse begins.

David Flint; Bryan, TX

RUNNER UP: So my dog isn't a vegan ...

Cindy Leeper

SECOND RUNNER UP: Daddy can't play catch for a while ... like 3-5 years.

Michael Turner; Tracy, CA

HONORABLE MENTION: I know what you're thinking, but my dog has a weird sense of humour.

Mike Welling

HONORABLE MENTION: Should've used Doritos.

Kostas Sophias

HONORABLE MENTION: Rover saw an opportunity to sleep in the bed again and he took it.

Sylvia Mugica; Art Director; Dallas, TX

