And The Winner Of Business Insider's Caption Contest Is ...

Last week, Business Insider Advertising announced its first-ever caption contest — putting out a call to all readers who thought that they could give Madison Avenue copywriters a run for their money.
Using McCann Erickson’s poster for JDate (pictured to the right) as a source of inspiration, we asked readers to email in what they thought the caption should have been.
The reader with the funniest answer gets a $50 gift certificate for Amazon.com — on us.
After sifting through almost 100 entries, we saw some recurring themes: E-books are our future, and LSU-themed outfits are never a good idea.
So who’s the wittiest BI reader?
Click below to check out the winner and runners up. Their tag lines certainly beat JDate’s “Don’t leave it to fate” tag line.
Disagree? Lucky for you we’ll be doing this caption contest every week. Come back on Sunday for a new ad, and a new chance to win.
'Kelly knew that she should have asked Santa for that Kindle.'
Congratulations goes to Matt S. from Baltimore, Maryland! Yours stood out among the many, many e-reader entries. You get the $50 Amazon certificate.
'Usually when I stalk you, you go around the other corner.'
Matt PopkinBrooklyn, New YorkWriter
'I see you were at fashion week in Minneapolis, too.'
Pete TraczOak Brook, Illinois
'Hi, my name's Newt.'
Randy ParkerEncino, CaliforniaSr. Dir. Marketing & Communications at E-Poll Research
'Viagra: Because You Never Know.'
Eric KormosMarketing Student at The University of GuelphOntario, Canada
