And The Winner For Most Successful Groupon Magazine Deal To Date Is...

Joe Pompeo
Groupon

…Time Out Chicago, whose editor-in-chief/president, Frank Sennett, just sent us a note that his magazine sold 7,088 annual subscriptions in 24 hours this past Sunday. Julie Mossler, a Groupon spokeswoman, confirmed.

Here are the other top Groupon magazine subscription deal results:

  • Los Angeles magazine: 4,997
  • Denver’s 5280 magazine: 4,715
  • Portland Monthly: 3,992
  • Atlanta Magazine: 3,266
  • D Magazine: 3,209
  • Time Out New York: 3,092
  • Austin Monthly: 3,013
  • New York Magazine: 2,536
  • Seattle Met: 2,891

Interestingly, Chicago also holds the record for most newspaper subscriptions sold through Groupon in 24 hours — The Chicago Tribune sold 7,406 of them on July 25. Chicago, Mossler said, is Groupon’s biggest market.

