And The Winner For Most Successful Groupon Magazine Deal To Date Is...

…Time Out Chicago, whose editor-in-chief/president, Frank Sennett, just sent us a note that his magazine sold 7,088 annual subscriptions in 24 hours this past Sunday. Julie Mossler, a Groupon spokeswoman, confirmed.



Here are the other top Groupon magazine subscription deal results:

Los Angeles magazine: 4,997

Denver’s 5280 magazine: 4,715

Portland Monthly: 3,992

Atlanta Magazine: 3,266

D Magazine: 3,209

Time Out New York: 3,092

Austin Monthly: 3,013

New York Magazine: 2,536

Seattle Met: 2,891

Interestingly, Chicago also holds the record for most newspaper subscriptions sold through Groupon in 24 hours — The Chicago Tribune sold 7,406 of them on July 25. Chicago, Mossler said, is Groupon’s biggest market.

