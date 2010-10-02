And The Winner For Most Successful Groupon Magazine Deal To Date Is...

…Time Out Chicago, whose editor-in-chief/president, Frank Sennett, just sent us a note that his magazine sold 7,088 annual subscriptions in 24 hours this past Sunday. Julie Mossler, a Groupon spokeswoman, confirmed.
Here are the other top Groupon magazine subscription deal results:
- Los Angeles magazine: 4,997
- Denver’s 5280 magazine: 4,715
- Portland Monthly: 3,992
- Atlanta Magazine: 3,266
- D Magazine: 3,209
- Time Out New York: 3,092
- Austin Monthly: 3,013
- New York Magazine: 2,536
- Seattle Met: 2,891
Interestingly, Chicago also holds the record for most newspaper subscriptions sold through Groupon in 24 hours — The Chicago Tribune sold 7,406 of them on July 25. Chicago, Mossler said, is Groupon’s biggest market.
