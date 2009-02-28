And The Winner For Biggest Tech Bomb Goes To... Windows Vista

Is Windows Vista the biggest tech flop of recent times?



Well consider this: Last night in Barcelona, Vista won the Fiasco Awards, a light-hearted ceremony dedicated to “rewarding the best projects in the [information and communication technologies] field that have ended up as a FIASCO.”

Vista won overwhelmingly, receiving almost 82% of the 6,403 votes cast.

‘Biggest tech flop’ is a tough field too: Vista beat out such fiasco-worthy competitors as Google (GOOG) Lively, Mobuzz.tv, and Second Life.

Luckily, with Windows 7 coming as soon as September, Microsoft (MSFT) looks to soon have Vista behind it.

