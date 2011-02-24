And The Victory Goes To… Rahm Emanuel, Surprise Surprise

More fuel to Rahm Emanuel’s ego, the ex-chief of staff to President Barack Obama last night was elected Chicago mayor. The title of my blog may be a bit facetious as Emanuel was only able to garner about 322K, or about 55% of votes.



In fact, the last time a major of Chicago won by such a small margin (relative to population size) was back in 1919 when William “Big Bill” Thompson, who went on to be known as the city’s most corrupt mayor, became elected with 260K votes. So yes, Mr. Emanuel, congratulations on your tremendous victory.

But thanks to Tuesday’s “majority” vote, Emanuel has now avoided an election run off on April 5. Not sure how many people were surprised by his win, but I’m sure Emanuel was not- just ask him. Is he smart and ambitious? Yes. Is he in the least bit humble about it? Hell no. He’s just your show-no-compassion, no-sugar-coating guy. He once called a group of liberal activists “F-ing retarded” in their strategy of attacking conservative Dems who did not toe the line on health care.

And Emanuel will not stop to make any apologies. Once, in a phone interview during the Clinton era he crassly cut off a reporter mid sentence: “I can’t handle this idiocy.” Then he hung up. When he left his post as Obama’s chief of staff, some anti Emanuel guys passed around a petition stating, “I will not support Rahm Emanuel in any future election for Congress, mayor of Chicago, governor, or other office.” Talk about a solid following of haters.

I supposedly used to take piano lessons with Emanuel’s daughter. I have no recollection of this (maybe that’s a good thing). A couple weeks ago, my mum e-mailed me a photo of her and Emanuel “chatting” at a Chicago campaign event. Grasping for any sort of conversation starter, she had to pull the common piano teacher card. “Yes, Ms. ______ is a wonderful teacher,” Emanuel said. Afterwards, she told me how she was “lucky” to have gotten even a handshake as he was refusing to give short speeches and to engage in brief conversations left and right.

Basically, he knew he had enough votes secured to even try to appear stately. Basically, he was being a dbag because he didn’t need any of the attendees’ support anyway. Initially, I thought this news featured photo with Emanuel was “cool.” In hindsight, I’m glad he didn’t rip my mum’s head off for wasting all of 30 seconds of his time.

From a forever Chicagoan at heart, Richard M. Daley, you will be missed.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/and-the-victory-goes-to-rahm-emanuel-surprise-surprise

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.