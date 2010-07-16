And The Prize For The World's Worst Health Care System Goes To...

Gus Lubin
Forget the woes of socialized medicine. Communist health care — at least in North Korea — has not surprisingly fallen into disarray, according to an Amnesty report.

North Korea spends less than $1 per person per year in a system with ostensibly free state health care. And here’s what they get:

  • hospitals that use unwashed hypodermic needles
  • amputations that are carried out without anesthesia
  • a thriving black market for addictive narcotic painkillers

Altogether you could call it the polar opposite of American private health care, where costs are higher than anywhere in the world — but you get what you pay for.

