And The Newest M&M's Character Is...

Mars will round out the M&M’s crew by introducing Ms. Brown in an ad during the first quarter of the Super Bowl.



Not much is known about Ms. Brown, who will join the red, orange, yellow, blue, and green M&M’s as their second female character. But like the rest, she will have a unique personality, according to the candy maker.

She comes with a backstory: Touted as “the original milk chocolate,” Ms. Brown has been M&M’s chief chocolate officer for the past 70 years. After years behind the scenes she is finally stepping into the spotlight on Feb. 5.

Until then she is only pictured in silhouette on M&M’s Facebook page as part of a teaser campaign that began this week and will continue until her introduction during the game.

But while we cannot yet see her, Ms. Brown has taken to Twitter to give a preview of the wit and intelligence that Mars has been hyping. Today she tweeted, “‘Well behaved women seldom make history’ -Laurel Thatcher Ulrich ‘Making history is easy when you’re the original milk chocolate’ -Ms. Brown”

Ms. Brown’s introductory Super Bowl ad was created by M&M’s ad agency, BBDO New York. Since 2000, the agency has created several Super Bowl spots featuring the M&M’s characters, the last one airing in 2009. The last two years, Mars, which owns the brand, has used the game to feature Snickers.

The Super Bowl ad kicks off a year-long campaign highlighting the new character. Following the game, Ms. Brown will be the subject of television, print, online, and mobile ads.

