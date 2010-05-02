And The Most Watched Video In April Is...

A 16 year-old who can barely drive has the most watched video for the month of April.



With the help of rapper Ludacris, Justin Bieber has accumulated more than 55.25 million views for his hit song, “Baby,” throughout the entire web.

*Yawn*

Not impressed? We should note that the official music video for “Baby” was uploaded over two months ago to video behemoth Vevo/YouTube, and it doesn’t even crack the top 100 of April views for YouTube.

So how did Justin Bieber get those 55.25 million views? Two reasons:

There are multiple copies of the same video on sites like YouTube. All the views that should be going to the official video are instead spread out throughout the other uploaded versions. Imagine a new Starbucks store taking away the market share from the older Starbucks across the street.

The video has a reach that extends beyond YouTube. Yes, there are other video sites on the Internet aside from YouTube, and they’re gaining views for Justin Bieber’s dancing and singing abilities. Apparently, the music consuming youth still use sites like MTV.com and MySpace.

If that doesn’t impress you, then this might: Justin Bieber has made a total of four music videos. All four videos are in April’s top 10 list of most watched videos.

Whether you like him or not, Justin Bieber is taking over the Internet.

Data provided by TubeMogul

