And The Meanest MLB Player Is...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A.J. Pierzynski.Sports Illustrated asked 215 MLB players to vote on the meanest player in baseball and the White Sox catcher won – or lost.



Pierzynski’s found himself in the middle of multiple brawls and controversies during his 14-year career.

His manager, Ozzie Guillen, summed it up best, “If you play against him, you hate him. If you play with him, you hate him a little less.”

Click here to read the rest of SI‘s least liked list >>>

