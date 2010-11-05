And The GOP Frontrunner For 2012 Is...

Mike Huckabee!



Michael Brendan Dougherty of The American Conservative has some useful thoughts:

This CNN poll is the first post-mid term indication of how Republican voters feel about 2012 candidates. Top of the heap? Mike Huckabee at 21 per cent, trailed closely by Mitt Romney at 20. Sarah Palin and Newt Gingrich are each in the mid-teens. Ron Paul leads the rest.

Hukabee must be smiling knowing that he is still polling ahead of his arch-rival, Mitt Romney. Huckabee is deeply popular with the Republican voting base, and independents tend to like him. But Republican kingmakers and donors loathe him in the extreme. On defence issues he is far from Dick Cheney but far from Ron Paul too. On economic issues he is as conflicted as the base he represents – a deregulator one day, an economic nationalist on another. He was drawing the kind of anti-Establishment enthusiasm that motivates the Tea Party back in 2008, much to the consternation of movement conservatives and the party elite.

