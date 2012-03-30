And The Dow Is Suddenly On A Tear

UPDATE:



The Dow Jones Industrial Average has crossed into positive territory for the first time this trading session, up slightly nearly 20 points.

The index is led by Caterpillar, IBM and Coca-Cola.

ORIGINAL:

The market just posted a surprising rally, considering it had been negatively range bound for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is still slightly in the red, but off of session lows it hit at 10:36 a.m.

Currently the Dow is 0.41 below its open, better than the 80 point deficit it was running mid-morning. Caterpillar and IBM are leading the index up, while American Express and J.P. Morgan are the laggards of the day.

Below, the jump.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

