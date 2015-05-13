And the big winner in Budget 2015 is... Officeworks

The federal budget is a huge benefit for anyone that makes sizeable office supplies.

Buy a $2000 desk or a comfy new chair for the boss from tomorrow and you can write it off against tax thanks to the asset write-off provisions in the 2015 federal budget.

Critically, the limit is $20,000 per asset – a huge threshold that gives a significant incentive to small businesses to spend up and invest in their businesses.

Business spending has been subdued in Australia over the past couple of years. This has the potential to unleash huge waves of small amounts from very large numbers of businesses.

Officeworks will be busy tomorrow. And they’ll be popping champagne tonight.

And you might be seeing a new coffee machine in your local cafe pretty soon.

