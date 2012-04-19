Suddenly Markets Around The World Are Deflating

We’ve seen a resilient rally all through European trading, but in the last few minutes that enthusiasm has completely vanished.



European markets are trading lower across the board—with the exception of the U.K.’s FTSE 100—and the Italian FTSE MIB and the Spanish IBEX 35 are now off 1.1 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

The FTSE MIB shows the reversal in the mood so far today:

Photo: Bloomberg

