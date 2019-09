10 years after the broadband bubble, it finally looks like we’re maxing out existing transoceanic fibre optic capacity. Is there a new buildout due? The following chart from JPMorgan’s Michael Cembalest suggests as much:



More Paul Kedrosky here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.