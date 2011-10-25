And Now We Know Why Rick Perry Is Freaking Out

Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s has shaken up his presidential campaign, released an unrealistic tax plan, and flirted with birtherism — and now we know why. He has completely collapsed in the polls.



A new New York Times/CBS News national poll has Perry in fifth place in the race for the Republican nomination with the support of just six per cent of likely GOP voters.

He polls behind former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who’s campaign was left for dead earlier this year — and behind Rep. Ron Paul, whose libertarian views are anathema to most of the country.

Perry led the CBS/New York Times poll earlier this year — like he led all national polls in the weeks after his campaign announcement — garnering the support of 23 per cent of likely Republican voters in September.

