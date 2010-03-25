And Now We Know This Market Is Completely Absurd

We’ve been pointing out how this market has become absurd and “can’t lose,” and you might think that today’s decline somehow mitigates that but it’s just the opposite.



Europe is cracking up over its Germany crisis, Portugal is putting the P in PIIG, and housing is double dipping, and yet despite being overextended by any measure, we’re down a whopping 50 points. That counts as being unstoppable.

Photo: StockCharts.com

