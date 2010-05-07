Aftter Starting Higher, Futures Beginning To Slip

Photo: Associated Press

Update: And now futures are selling off. All eyes on the big jobs report.Original post: Ok, so it’s going to be a long time before the opening bell sounds, but at this moment US stocks are not headed for an ugly open. They’re headed for a higher open.



Dow futures are up 51 and S&P futures are up 7.

Meanwhile the Euro is trading up against the dollar, though it’s still below $1.28, which a few days ago would have been unfathomable.

Gold is trading off, below $1200.

Tokyo ended down hard, and Shanghai fell nearly 2%.

We’ll be following the market reaction all day.

