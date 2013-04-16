And Now Twitter Wants To Run Video Ads, Too

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.

Twitter is in talks with NBC and Viacom to bring video content and advertising to the service, Bloomberg reports:



Twitter … is racing to add video content that will get users to spend more time on the site and watch promotions. Building on its existing partnerships with Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s ESPN, Weather Channel LLC and Turner Broadcasting System Inc. (TWX), Twitter is seeking to add more entertainment and news video, two people familiar with the plan said.

The company would split ad revenue with the content providers.

The talks come after Twitter acquired Bluefin Labs, a social media analytics company that specialises in TV audiences.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.