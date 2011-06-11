And Now Tracy Morgan Has Apologized: Here It Is

Good for you, Tracy Morgan’s people: the comedian has already issued an apology for his homophobic standup rant. Here it is.



“I want to apologise to my fans and the gay & lesbian community for my choice of words at my recent stand-up act in Nashville. I’m not a hateful person and don’t condone any kind of violence against others. While I am an equal opportunity jokester, and my friends know what is in my heart, even in a comedy club this clearly went too far and was not funny in any context.”

There we go.

That’s the most coherent thing we’ve heard from Morgan in ages — and NBC didn’t even have to step in.

We’ll see if the alacrity of Morgan’s response stymies backlash from organisations who no doubt spent all morning drafting statements condemning him.

Alec Baldwin, on the other hand, was not as concerned:

