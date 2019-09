And Now This Gulf Depression Has A 40% CHANCE Of Becoming A Cyclone

The latest from the NOAA regarding the potential cyclone in the Gulf.



1. A TROPICAL WAVE OVER THE WESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA CONTINUES TO PRODUCE SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PORTIONS OF HISPANIOLA…JAMAICA…CUBA…THE CAYMAN ISLANDS…AND THE ADJACENT WATERS OF THE NORTHERN CARIBBEAN SEA. THIS SYSTEM HAS CHANGED LITTLE IN organisation OVER THE PAST SEVERAL HOURS…WITH MOST OF THE SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY OCCURRING TO THE EAST OF THE WAVE AXIS…AND THE AIR FORCE RESERVE UNIT RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT MISSION TO INVESTIGATE THE AREA TODAY HAS BEEN CANCELED. UPPER-LEVEL WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO BECOME MORE CONDUCIVE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THIS SYSTEM AS IT MOVES WESTWARD OR WEST- NORTHWESTWARD AROUND 10 MPH OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. THERE IS A MEDIUM CHANCE…40 per cent…OF THIS SYSTEM BECOMING A TROPICAL CYCLONE DURING THE NEXT 48 HOURS.

Photo: NOAA

