Wow.



Earlier markets were rallying all around the board on news that China might be buying some EU bonds. We immediately were sceptical that it would have any effect.

Well, the bounce lasted shorter than we thought. US futures are still up a little, but key European markets have already faded, with Germany lower once again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.