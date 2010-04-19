And Now The UK Wants To Go After Goldman Sachs

The bad news keeps piling up for the formerly unassailable Goldman Sachs (GS).



Yesterday we learned that Germany was considering action against the company (we then reminded you that America’s ambassador to Germany is a former Goldman guy). And now it’s the UK, where Prime Minister Gordon Brown, caught in a race for his politic ial life, has decided to go after an unpopular target.

According to Bloomberg, he has called for a “special investigation,” saying he’s shocked at the “moral bankruptcy” of investment banks.

