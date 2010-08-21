And Now, The Song You'll Be Hearing Every Hour For The Rest Of The Summer

If you haven’t heard this song yet, might as well get it over with now — you’ll be hearing it every hour for the rest of the summer, year, or maybe forever.



It’s called “F**K YOU” or “FU” and it’s by CeeLo Green, one of the guys behind Gnarls Barkley of “Crazy” fame. And it’s insanely catchy. (And might not be safe for work.)

To give credit where it’s due, we first heard it from ex-RealNetworks CEO Rob Glaser, who tweeted, “This will be the anthem of 2010. You heard it here first.”

See Also: Meet The YouTube Stars Making $100,000 Plus Per Year



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.