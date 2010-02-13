And Now The Jobs Bill Is In Trouble Too

Just yesterday it looked like we were about to get some kind of “jobs bill,” and not only that it looked as though it might actually pass with bipartisan support.



But no.

Under fire over the fact that the bill was widely seen as ineffective, Harry Reid abruptly changed the bill, slimmed it down, and now it seems as though support for it has completely vanished.

There seems to be a lot of political inside baseball, but it’s just more evidence of how paralysed Washington has become even when it comes to tackling non-controversial measures like “jobs.”

Something will probably pass, and that something will probably be pretty ineffective.

