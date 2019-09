What’s up? Not much, unless you count another economic index rolling over, in this case the ISM Service index, which came in at 53.8, vs the 55 expected. That’s still growth, though the employment component is now below 50, suggesting ongoing labour contraction.



Markets, meanwhile, are still surging.

