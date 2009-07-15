And Now The Green Shoots Crowd Is Winning...

Joe Weisenthal
bull

Well, so far anyway, the big companies have all pulled their weight.

Goldman Sachs (GS) delivered its monster number. No surprises there. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) showed that it can cut costs. And Intel, which reported last night, really got folks excited by saying positive things about its customer base and the chance of a second-half recovery.

The bottom line is that there still haven’t been many companies (we’ve heard it from politicians and TV talking heads) to talk about a real recovery, so the fact that Intel, which actually builds real stuff that goes into real products and exports to a variety of firms all around the world, had some good thigns to say is a great sign.

Alas, it could be a good day. Stocks were up big in Europe and Asia, and the futures are up solidly hear.

Three in a row?

