Jon Stewart And Hitler Take On Foreclosure-Gate

Foreclosure-gate has been in the news all of about a week and like clockwork, now there are (very welcome) jokes about it.



Like the Downfall re-write embedded below.

The best is Jon Stewart’s take on the Foreclosure-gate mess, which has almost every loan-servicing bank halting foreclosures to check if their employees read the documents before signing them.

What’d the employees miss when they weren’t reading the documents? They missed finding out whether or not they actually had a right to foreclose upon the house.

If they had read them, they would have discovered that they may not own the house and the person may not be in default of their loan, which, in either case, would make foreclosing upon them wrong.

You can see how there’s a lot of material to work with here.

Here’s Jon Stewart:

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Foreclosure Crisis www.thedailyshow.com Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour Rally to Restore SanityAnd here’s the Downfall Foreclosure-Gate parody:



