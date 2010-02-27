And Now Stocks Are Selling Off

Yesterday the futures market left investors completely unprepared for the dramatic drop in stocks at the outset.



So pay attention to that risk again today.

Since the GDP revisions came out, futures have begun drifting lower after being solidly higher earlier in the morning. There’s still 45 minutes to go, however. Obviously you don’t want to get too worked up over noise.

