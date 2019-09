Photo: Google Finance

After an early sell-off, stocks turned around, and now all of the major indices are positive.We can probably thank the U.S. consumer. This morning, we learned personal spending accelerated to 0.6%. Also, the consumer sentiment reading jumped to 60.9, which was better than expected.



