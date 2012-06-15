And Now Shirtless Abercrombie & Fitch Models Do 'Call Me Maybe'—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This will just never end. Abercrombie & Fitch models from around the world have released a dance to “Call Me Maybe” on YouTube. I would say it’s funny, if this weren’t two months and 465 re-interpretations old. Watch above.

Michael Goldberg has joined Deutsch NY as a partner, Chief Marketing Officer. Golberg was most recently a partner, global CMO at Porter-Novelli.

Time Inc. is now offering its titles on the iPad’s App Store. Umm, it’s about time?

Adcquire, Inc. has launched a disruptive marketing platform that aims to enhance user engagement by having them physically interact with products using mobile technology. What does that mean? Watch this video.

Hoy Los Angeles, of the Los Angeles Times Media Group, is creating a new Thursday edition that will focus on lifestyle news for the city’s Spanish language readers. The new endeavour is set to launch June 28th.

Syncapse, a social performance management platform, has acquired Clickable, a social and search advertising management and intelligence platform. David Fall, former Google exec and Clickable’s COO, will become Syncapse’s CPO.

Blip, an original web series network that focuses on curation, is Twitter’s new launch partner for the company’s new “expanded tweets.”

Carl Whitehouse, formerly at W+K, has joined Modus Operandi as director of agency services.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.