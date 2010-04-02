And Now Rail Traffic Is On Fire

Courtesy of The Pragmatic Capitalist, here’s the latest sign that the real economy is springing back to life.



Rail traffic is surging to new highs.

For the week ending March 27th rails originated 293K carloads which was the highest level since November 2008. This was 16.5% higher versus 2009, but down 11.6% versus 2008. Intermodal traffic is also making a sharp rebound with a 12% year over year increase, but a 5.3% decline versus 2008.

Between this, the shipping rebound, the air-traffic rebound, and the factory orders rebound, it kinda looks like the recovery might be real.

Now we just need some jobs tomorrow…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.