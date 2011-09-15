And Now People Are Worried That Asia Is Getting Sucked Into The European Vortex

Photo: flickr: NeilsPhotgraphy

Asian currencies took a beating today, reports the FT. Now the world is concerned that the ills of Europe are spreading to Asia.Here’s how the currencies did against the dollar:



The South Korean won fell 1.1%

Indonesia’s rupiah fell 2.5% (it was 23% until the country’s central bank stepped in to prop it up, the Jakarta composite also shed 2%)

The Malaysian ringgit fell 0.7%

“Sharp weakness by the Indonesian rupiah overnight is the first clear sign that Asian markets could catch European flu,” said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Société Générale.

In response to all of this fear, governments have adopted a policy of careful vigilance. On Tuesday South Korea’s finance ministry held an emergency meeting to discuss the implications of Europe’s crises on their economy. They said they would be monitoring capital flows and markets closely to attack any volatility.

But that isn’t helping long term outlooks. Today, the Asia Development Bank cut its 2011 growth forecast for all of Asia excluding Japan. In April they estimated growth at 7.8%, now they’ve reduced it to 7.5%. They also raised inflation forecasts from 5.3% to 5.8%.

Asia’s currencies have been falling against the dollar over the last month because Asian economies are still very reliant on Europe, and not just for their consumers, but also for their financial system and capital flows. When the 2008 crises hit, Europe reduced lending to Asia by 20%, as a result many companies were unable to rollover their debt and there was widespread contagion.

“Fears of euro fallout are driving money out of emerging markets,” said Perry Kojodjojo, Asian currency strategist at HSBC. “If I look across the board the worst three markets are Indonesia, Malaysia and Korea,” he added. “All three had quite heavy bond positions. People are trying to reduce their positions because they don’t know how Europe will develop in the coming days.”

