And Now PayPal Is Cutting Off WikiLeaks

First Amazon cut off hosting services for WikiLeaks, now PayPal is cutting off payments for WikiLeaks.



Bloomberg reports PayPal suspended WikiLeaks account after learning its was breaking the law. PayPal says it was not contacted by a government agency. It decided to stop the account on its own.

On its blog PayPal says, “PayPal has permanently restricted the account used by WikiLeaks due to a violation of the PayPal Acceptable Use Policy, which states that our payment service cannot be used for any activities that encourage, promote, facilitate or instruct others to engage in illegal activity. We’ve notified the account holder of this action.”

WikiLeaks takes donations for the site through PayPal.

