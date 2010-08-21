First Druckenmiller, Now Paolo Pellegrini Is Returning His Investors' Money

Paolo Pellegrini — the man who helped John Paulson short housing — is giving back all his outside investor capital from his firm PSQR Capital in an apparent submission to the difficulties of making money in this market, according to Absolute Return + Alpha (via Zero Hedge).



The move comes just days after Stanley Druckenmiller decided to quit the hedge fund business and liquidate his fund Duquesne Capital, after he found it too difficult to make money in this market.

Zero Hedge suggests that Pellegrini may be returning investor capital because of some of his trades that have yet to bear fruit, including his bearish position on U.S. treasuries.

Here’s how 14 investors made the trades that made their careers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.