And Now Let Us Praise Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Plenty of Zuckerberg worship going on, but it’s important to note that much of it is deserved. The man is clearly talented, ballsy, and shrewd.
- Drops out of Harvard (obvious in hindsight, but a move perhaps 0.2% of Harvard students would ever consider).
- Builds Facebook.
- Blows away competition.
- Raises plenty of top-tier venture capital.
- Walks away from guaranteed dynastic wealth (and annoying last-minute negotiating ploy) offered by Yahoo mogul CEO Terry Semel.
- Ignores outraged “experts” raving about lunacy of Facebook $6 billion valuation.
- Ignores outraged “experts” raving about lunacy of Facebook $10 billion valuation.
- Triggers bidding war between Google and Microsoft.
- Ignores outraged “experts” raving about lunacy of Facebook $10-$15 valuation.
- Makes smart decision to raise a mountain of money when he can instead of when he has to.
- Masterfully negotiates through press, dissing Microsoft (and stoking Ballmer competitive fire).
- Makes Microsoft pay $240 million for the right to sell remnant ads in Europe while setting valuation for financing at $15 billion–and gives up almost nothing in return.
- Takes another $500 million from New York hedge funds.
- Establishes paper net worth of approximately $3 billion at age 23.
