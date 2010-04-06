And Now It's Trains That Can't Keep Up With The Surging Economy

Another datapoint in the pile of evidence that suggests the world’s transportation system has been caught wholly unequipped to handle the sudden rebound in global trade.



(Remember, there have been several stories of shippers having to scramble to un-mothball ships, and recently we noted that in China there are fields of filled-up storage containers that can’t go anywhere because there aren’t enough boats).

Now in Germany, it’s the trains.

According to Der Spiegel, Germany is facing a freight train shortage exacerbated by the fact that during the slump, several of the trains were simply left to rust.

According to the report, on at least one day last week, 180 trains had to be can celled due to a shortage of railcars.

Now see the 20 cities that missed the recovery >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.