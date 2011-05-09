And Now Iran's Take On The Bin Laden Raid

Iran, of course, has joined the chorus of voices calling the Bin Laden raid a hoax.



Intelligence Minister Heidar Moslehi told Press TV on Sunday:

“We have accurate information that bin Laden died of illness some time ago.”

“If the US military and intelligence apparatus have really arrested or killed bin Laden, why don’t they show him (his dead body) why have they thrown his corpse into the sea?” Moslehi asked.

“When we apprehended [former Jundallah ringleader Abdul Malik] Rigi, we showed him and also aired his interview,” ISNA quoted the intelligence chief as saying.

By releasing such false news, he said, the White House seeks to overshadow regional awakening.

Moslehi said US officials resort to such PR campaigns to divert attention from their domestic problems as well as their “fragile” economic situation.

Meanwhile, two thirds of Pakistanis say that Bin Laden wasn’t killed in the raid.

About those pictures…

