And Now HTC Is Suing Apple Over Patents ...

Photo: Flickr/Edourdoo

What? You thought the patent lawsuits were going to stop just because Google agreed to buy Motorola?Puh-leaz:



Smartphone maker HTC Corp sued Apple Inc, claiming infringement of three patents through Apple’s sale of Macintosh computers, iPads, iPods, iPhones and other devices.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware seeks to halt Apple’s importation and sale of infringing products in the United States. It also seeks compensatory damages, triple damages for willful infringement and other remedies.

Continue at Reuters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.