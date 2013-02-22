And Now, Here's What A 300 Euro Bottle Of Water Looks Like

There can’t possibly be a crisis here in Italy.



That’s because at upscale Milan grocery store la Rinascente, we came across a 300 euro bottle of water.

For those unemployed or just poor, there’s a cheaper 89 euro option.

Anyway, here’s a bottle of XMAS FANTASY GOLD bottle water, which costs 300 euros, and which you’re not allowed to touch.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal / Business Insider

In case you don’t believe that that’s water, here’s a closeup of the inscription: Limited edition springwater.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

And the aforementioned, cheapo 89 euro kind. It’s called Bling, of course.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

