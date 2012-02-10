And Now, Here's What 15 Tons Of Pure Meth Looks Like

On Thurday, the Mexican army seized 15 tons of pure methamphetamine at a ranch in Tiajomuico de Zuniga, reports the AP.



If you’ve ever wondered what 15 tons of the powder looks like, check out these pictures from the bust:

Photo: AP Images

A soldier stands in a room full of barrels containing white and yellow powder after a seizure of a small ranch in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. According to the Mexican army, 15 tons of pure methamphetamine were seized at the ranch, an amount equivalent to half of all meth seizures worldwide in 2009. (AP Photo/Bruno Gonzalez)

Photo: AP Images

An overall view of a large clandestine methamphetamine lab found in a ranch in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. According to the Mexican army, 15 tons of pure methamphetamine were seized at the ranch, an amount equivalent to half of all meth seizures worldwide in 2009. (AP Photo/Bruno Gonzalez)

Photo: AP Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.