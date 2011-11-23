And Now Here's A Video Made Up Entirely Of Mitt Romney Misquotes!

Last night Mitt Romney released his first paid campaign commercial.



In it he misquotes President Obama. Or to be precise he quotes Obama quoting one of John McCain’s advisers but fails to inform viewers of the context.

The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza calls it “demonstrably false” and “intellectually dishonest.” The Romney campaign says they did it on purpose…or something.

Think Progress has responded in kind.

Behold ‘Mitt Romney: In His Own Words* (*Accurate, according to the Romney standard of accuracy.)’



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.