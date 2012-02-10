And Now Here's A Picture Of Maria Bartiromo Playing Basketball With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

CNBC’s “Money Honey” Maria Bartiromo got to shoot some hoops with now-retired legendary pro basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Check out the picture of Bartiromo taking some pointers from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
Abdul-Jabbar will be featured on “The Wall Street Journal Report with Maria Bartiromo” this Sunday.
Photo: Facebook.com
[via CNBC’s Facebook page]
