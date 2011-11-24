And Now, Check Out These Politicians Who Look Like They've Had Plastic Surgery

With all the yelling and debating that goes on on the House floor, have you ever wondered how former Speaker Nancy Pelosi manages to maintain such a stoic face?



Have you noticed how Hillary Clinton appears a bit — different — somehow, compared to when she lived in the White House?

Even Senator John Kerry’s face seems to be less animated these days (not that it’s a huge change).

Since career politicians are enjoying longer careers, they are clocking ever more hours on CSPAN and shaking an ever-greater number of hands at lobby-sponsored cocktail events. And everyone wants to see the youthful, overeager politician they voted for — not the wrinkled, burdened and bedraggled politico who has emerged from the proverbial sausage factory of Washington.

Who could blame these governmental stalwarts, then, for having a little nip and tuck? Today’s politicians are, literally and figuratively, just trying to save a little face.

This post originally appeared on The Daily Caller.

