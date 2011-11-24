And Now, Check Out These Politicians Who Look Like They've Had Plastic Surgery

With all the yelling and debating that goes on on the House floor, have you ever wondered how former Speaker Nancy Pelosi manages to maintain such a stoic face?
Have you noticed how Hillary Clinton appears a bit — different — somehow, compared to when she lived in the White House?
Even Senator John Kerry’s face seems to be less animated these days (not that it’s a huge change).
Since career politicians are enjoying longer careers, they are clocking ever more hours on CSPAN and shaking an ever-greater number of hands at lobby-sponsored cocktail events. And everyone wants to see the youthful, overeager politician they voted for — not the wrinkled, burdened and bedraggled politico who has emerged from the proverbial sausage factory of Washington.
Who could blame these governmental stalwarts, then, for having a little nip and tuck? Today’s politicians are, literally and figuratively, just trying to save a little face.
This post originally appeared on The Daily Caller.
There's no denying presidential pretty-boy Mitt Romney has undergone some sort of forehead treatment. No 64-year-old man naturally has a noggin-top as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Massachusetts prepster John Kerry must think his image is worth preserving — in a frozen grin. The hair hasn't changed, but the face sure has.
It seems the further Nancy Pelosi drifts to the left, the further her eyebrows drift to the ceiling. Once the face of Congress, she's now the face of political plastic surgery.
King of the political gaffe Joe Biden is also a wrinkle-magician: Now you see 'em, now you don't! (That's a big f*king deal.)
There's more than one reason John Edwards is expressionless in his booking picture (at right). This controversial character spent campaign money to hide an affair, and then hid his own cash in a plastic surgeon's bank account and a tans-r-us emporium.
Did she or didn't she? (No, the one on the right isn't Tina Fey.) Sarah Palin froze on stage during her vice-presidential bid, and also seems to have frozen her face with a little help from a syringe.
