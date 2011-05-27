And Now For Something Completely Different

It’s weird to write this, but after spending the last four years at Business Insider / Silicon Alley Insider, I’ll be leaving at the end of June to focus on some new projects.



It has been a wild time. Since I joined, the company has grown from three guys in a loading dock — we had to move our chairs so the FreshDirect order could be delivered — to a staff of 50, with more than 10 million monthly readers and a cool new office.

But for me, now is the best time to try building some things of my own, so that’s what I’m going to do. And I’m very excited about it.

My first project, launching this summer, will involve writing about technology, much like I’ve been doing at Business Insider and at Forbes since 2005.

But other projects will be totally unrelated to tech and/or media. Some haven’t even been imagined yet. (And I’ll still be contributing to Business Insider on some special assignments.)

Special thanks to Henry Blodget, Julie Hansen, Kevin Ryan, and Peter Kafka for everything over the years.

Please follow me on Twitter at @fromedome or sign up for my new e-mail list below to get updates about what I’m working on. (The form is a little wonky, but it seems to be working.)

And in the meantime, I’d love to hear from anyone who has anything to add — advice, ridicule, sponsorship, whatever. For now, please email [email protected]

