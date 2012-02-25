And Now For A Video Of NJ Nets Owner Mikhail Prokhorov Showing Off His Rap Skills

Mikhail Prokhorov is good at so very many things. Not only is he a billionaire Russian oligarch, but he’s also running for President of his home country and co-owns the New Jersey Nets with Jay-Z.



And speaking of Jay-Z (who we also love, obviously)… there’s one more thing Prokhorov is good at — rapping.

Here’s a video of the man himself on a Russian TV show spitting crazy flow (h/t Daily Intel):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

