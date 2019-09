Kate Middleton is known for being sporty. In fact, back in the day she was the captain of her field hockey team at Marlborough college.



Now she is serving as an Olympic ambassador, so she went down to the field and hit some balls with England’s team. They said she was super nice and gave her a jersey. Here’s the video from The Guardian.



